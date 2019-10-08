TSERAMIS, KOSTA June 30, 1931 - October 4, 2019 Kosta passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. He is survived by Jenny, his loving wife of 63 years. Loving father to Peter (Joanne) and his late son Nick. Loving Dedo to Jodi (Matt), Stacy, Krystn (Scott) and Golden Boy Erik. Loving Great Dedo to Maddy. Kosta was a true family man. Nothing made him happier then spending time with the people he loved. He will be sadly missed by all. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 12 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2019