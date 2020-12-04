1/
Kristine SAVAGE
SAVAGE, Kristine It is with great sadness that the family of Kristine (Kris) Savage announce her sudden passing, on November 28, 2020, at the age of 59. Kris' love for cooking, taking care of others and her selflessness will be truly missed by her parents Robert and Beverly Binhammer, her sister Katherine (Dianne), and her children Emily and Nicholas (Katelyn). She was predeceased by her sister Anne. Kris was the happiest when spending her time with her family, travelling, enjoying time in the sun at the cottage and volunteering her time at the church. Kris was proud of her almost 40-year career with Syngenta and especially enjoyed connecting with colleagues at various agriculture sites. Kris' faith was a cornerstone of who she was, and she leaned so, so hard into God's love and what God had planned for her. She was called into His arms for a reason and a purpose and Kris always understood that. Our family would like to thank the TTC driver and the Toronto Paramedics for their kindness and compassion. A private family funeral will be held. Should you wish to honour Kris' life, please make a donation to the Good Food Market at St. Philip's Lutheran Church in Etobicoke. https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/16927

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
