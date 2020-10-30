SUDOMERICKY, KUBA (JAKUB) January 15, 1999 - October 25, 2020 It is with overwhelming grief and profound sadness we must announce that on October 25, 2020, Kuba (Jakub) Sudomericky left us suddenly at the young age of 21. He will be deeply and forever missed by his loving parents Mimi Shea and Miro Sudomericky, his younger brother Lukas, his extended family both here and in the Czech Republic, and his many friends. Kuba was born in Toronto at Woman's College Hospital on January 15th, during the infamous winter storm of 1999 so it's no wonder that from an early age he came to love the cold. He was a natural athlete who excelled at many sports, but skiing was his passion. His skill on the hill began at a young age. At 26 months, he skied with his dad for six hours (with a few short breaks), already exhilarated by his newfound love of the sport. Kuba loved speed and his skill on the slopes resulted in many Club Championship races and ultimately the 2012 Whistler Cup in the Slalom category. Kuba always followed his own path. He loved adventure and the excitement of life. He had the most amazing energy which impacted everyone he knew. He touched the lives of the people around him with his curious nature, his sense of humor, his hilarious antics and his great warmth. He had an incredible ability to connect with people and they were drawn to his charming nature and enthusiasm for life. Kuba loved his friends and was fiercely loyal. He never left a room without saying goodbye to everyone. He had a special love for his younger brother Lukas, which developed into an even stronger bond over the last couple of years. His friends and family will miss his laughter, his smiling eyes and his huge heart. We love you Kuba and will miss you every day. You are part of all of us and we are forever grateful for the time we had with you. Visitation on Saturday and Funeral on Sunday this weekend in Oakville. If you would like to attend, please email the family at rememberingkuba@ gmail.com
There will be limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. Condolences are welcome online at oakviewfuneral.ca