IWASA, Kuniko (Kay) On the morning of May 8, 2020, Kuniko (Kay) Iwasa of Scarborough, died at the age of 90 of COVID-19. Kuniko was born to Nakataro and Kocho in Vancouver, British Columbia. After surviving internment in Slocan (Bay Farm), she moved with her father and sisters to Guelph, Chatham, and subsequently to Hamilton, Ontario. In 1953, she married Ken Iwasa and together they raised three children in Scarborough. Kay was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, friend, sister, as well as an avid golfer, gardener, poker player and an extraordinary cook and baker (especially apple pies). Predeceased by her loving sisters, Lucy, Marge and Molly. Kay is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Ken Iwasa; her children, Kim Iwasa-Madge (Rick Madge), Carolyn Iwasa (Joe Farag), Douglas Iwasa (Tina Ryding); her grandchildren, Daniel and Jaclyn, Kevin, Alexandra and Yoan, Jordan, Kotone, Connor, Kobe, Mia; and great-grandchild Quinn. The family thoughts are with those dedicated workers dealing with COVID-19 in long-term care homes. Private Service. Condolences may be sent to Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1. Or, you may visit the website at www.etouch.ca. If you wish to make a donation in Kay's memory, please consider Canadian COVID-19 relief efforts, via Canada Helps https://www.canadahelps.org/en/, or the charity of your choice.
Published in Toronto Star on May 12, 2020.