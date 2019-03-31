RASMUS, KURT CHARLES Passed away suddenly on March 22, 2019, at the age of 48. Loving husband to Irene (Pollock), devoted father to Callum (Morgan). Son of Beryl Murison (Brian) and the late Richard Rasmus. Son-in-law to Pamela and William Pollock. Brother of Kevin (Lynda), Keith (Cara), sister-in-law Fiona (Keith), cousin to Roderick (Keiko) with family in South Africa and Australia. Adored uncle to seven nieces and nephews. Kurt will be dearly missed by his many friends, CIBC colleagues, Rotarians, his sports teammates and dogs. Born and raised in Scarborough, Ontario. Kurt worked as Assistant Superintendent at Scarboro Golf Club and Superintendent at Ballantrae Golf Club. He moved to Whitby in 2006 and worked as a Financial Advisor. He was well-known in the community through his volunteering as a soccer coach and Rotarian. However, it was Kurt's random acts of kindness and making you feel special that set him apart. Cremation will take place with a private family service to follow. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). All are welcome to attend the Wake on April 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Guild Inn Estate, 201 Guildwood Parkway, Scarborough. Memorial donations can be made to the Rotary Club of Whitby. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2019