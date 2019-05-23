GUENTHER, KURT Born - April 25, 1931 Death - May 17, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Kurt Guenther announces his unexpected passing on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Kurt will be greatly missed and happily remembered by his wife of 66 years, Jenny and his children Monica (Brian) and Gordon (Tatiana). Kurt will also be fondly remembered by Jeffrey, Christina and Bradley and nephew Bernd. Kurt is survived by his brother Willi (Gisela).
Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019