KRIEGER, KURT Passed away at North York General, on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 80. Reunited with his wife Annelore Krieger (2001). Beloved father of Hardy and grandfather of Ryan. Dear brother of Lothar (Brigitte) Krieger and uncle of Katharina all of Germany. Dear companion of Maureen Timoll. Kurt will be greatly missed by his family and dear friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12492 Woodbine Ave., Gormley, 905-888-5990. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.highlandhills.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019