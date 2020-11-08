1/
KURT WILLI LANG
LANG, KURT WILLI January 13, 1929 - November 5, 2020 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Kurt on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Greg. Kurt will be greatly missed by his grandson Mathew (Nicole), his great-granddaughter Lana and his predeceased parents Alfred and Lina. Thank you to all the staff at Nursing Home of Chester Village for taking such a good care of my father for the last 10 years. It is deeply appreciated by family. Friends and family will be received for a Visitation at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10 – 11 a.m. Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.mountpleasantgroup.com


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
