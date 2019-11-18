YAMAMOTO, Kyoko April 12, 1926 - November 5, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Kyoko Yamamoto (nee Imai) at Scarborough General Hospital, following a brief illness. Kyoko was born in New Westminister, BC. Beloved wife of the late Frank Shunzo Yamamoto. Loving mother of Larry (late Maria), Stephen and Arlene (Eric). Loving grandmother of Kelly (Adam) and great-grandmother to Henry and Evelyn. Survived by her loving sisters Lily and Rose. Predeceased by her dear siblings Bruce (Otake), Gordon (late Joan) and George (Mary). Friends and family are welcome to gather at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto), on Friday, November 22, 2019, for visitation from 10 – 11 a.m., chapel service from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a witnessing of cremation at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 18, 2019