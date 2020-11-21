1/1
KYPROS KARANICOLAS
KARANICOLAS, KYPROS It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear Kypros, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Humber River Hospital, at the age of 81. Devoted husband of Maroulla for 55 years. Loving father of John (Anthoula), Chris (Helena) and Eleni (Steven) Simone. Cherished Papou of Thomas, Maria, Angelica, Cypriana and James. Dear brother of Stavros (Susan) and Andriani (the late George) Karayiannis. Kypros will be sadly missed by his family and friends in Canada, England and Cyprus. Our father was born in Kato Zothia, Cyprus. His passion for farming helped grow the family farm while creating a comfortable life. Due to the war, he had to evacuate his family and leave all behind. Because of the challenging economic and social prospects, with the sponsorship of his loving brother, he made the difficult decision to uproot his family again and move to Canada. Making a new life in Canada was not an easy choice but he was always providing and looking out for the betterment of his family. His wife, children, grandchildren and extended family were the most important thing to him. He was known to be kind, loyal, trustworthy, and loved by everyone. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kypros' life will be celebrated in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated. For online condolences please visit newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
