DE LA FRANIER, Margaret (nee GREEN) July 7, 1929 - October 14, 2019 (Retired T. Eaton) Peacefully, in her 90th year, on October 14, 2019 at Scarborough General Hospital, after a 20- year battle with Alzhiemer's disease. Predeceased by her husband Gerald De La Franier and her mother Ann Green. Beloved mother of Lorie and Terry (Anne). Devoted and proud grandmother to Brandon (Christine) and Jenny (Martin). Our sincerest thanks to our family caregiver Renee Maio, for her kindness and support. Thank you also to nurses and staff at Bendale Acres (2nd floor) for their wonderful and compassionate care of mom over the past 14+ years. Many thanks also to Scarborough General Palliative care nurses and team for their care during her final days. Visitation to be held Sunday, October 20th, 6-9 p.m. at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Ave. Funeral Service to be held Monday, October 21st, 10 a.m. at St. Brigid's Catholic Church, 300 Wolverleigh Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzhiemer Society would be greatly appreciated. Our family takes comfort in knowing Nana is suffering no longer and is reunited with her dearest husband Jerry.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019