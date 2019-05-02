YULE, LAHITI (LEE) In her 80th year, passed away on April 24, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Lee had a passion for dancing, gardening and the arts. Lahiti is survived by her partner Al, and sadly missed by her children Wayne (Lisa), Raymond (Brenda), Dawn (Norm) and Leeanne (Brian). Cherished by her 11 grandchildren and her cat Bella. Celebration of Life to be held on June 1st at the Markham District Veterans Association from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. located at 7 Washington Street, Markham. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019