GERDENS, LAIMONIS After a grand 94 years, Laimonis Gerdens passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 at Trillium Health Centre, Toronto. He will be lovingly missed by his spouse of 58 years Marija (Savickis). Along with his many nieces and nephews: Valda (Greg), Rita, Anda (Andris), Sarmite (Janis), Uldis (Nora), Jnese (Voldemars), as well as many other Latvian and Canadian relatives and friends. Laimonis was one of a kind, we will always miss him. Visitation Saturday, April 6th at 1 p.m. Followed by Service and Burial at York Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 5, 2019