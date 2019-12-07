HIRDARAMANI, LAL 80, of Toronto, ON, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Son of Uttumchand and Parpati Hirdaramani and brother to Arjan, Keshav, Das, Duru, Janki, (all predeceased), he was born in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Ceylon). He is survived by his wife, Yolande Hirdaramani, their two daughters, Sadhana (John) and Sheena (Rafael). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Aidan, Sophie, Arielle, and Mateo, and his two siblings, Leela Vasandani and Pitu Hirdaramani, as well as nieces and nephews living around the world. A private cremation ceremony will be held. A celebration of life will follow at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warden Woods Community Centre. Condolences may be left at http://basicfunerals.ca/obituaries/lal-hirdaramani/6313
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019