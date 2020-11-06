1/1
LARRY CROOK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROOK, LARRY Passed away Wednesday, October 28, at 4:15 a.m. He was so loved by his common law wife, Lynda Smart, for 33 years and his deceased wife, Margaret Crook. Children Jeffrey, Glenn, Kari, daughter-in-law Tammy and Tracey Dinner. Grandkids Justin, Travis, Tyler, Breanna, Katie, Sara, Ashley, Xander, Chase, Cali, Cherish and Colton Dinner. Great-grandkids Kayden, Nathaniel, Ava, Anthony, Lila and Jax. When it came to finances and selling, you were the best. So please, grab yourself and God a coffee, sit beside him, grab a racing form from your favourite racing track and you show him how to read a racing program. Place very large bets and win enough money to help the world get rid of COVID-19. He has two living adult children, Kelley Henessary and Larry Crook Jr. (Crystal) and all miss him an unbelievable amount. But we know he is in a better place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved