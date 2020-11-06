CROOK, LARRY Passed away Wednesday, October 28, at 4:15 a.m. He was so loved by his common law wife, Lynda Smart, for 33 years and his deceased wife, Margaret Crook. Children Jeffrey, Glenn, Kari, daughter-in-law Tammy and Tracey Dinner. Grandkids Justin, Travis, Tyler, Breanna, Katie, Sara, Ashley, Xander, Chase, Cali, Cherish and Colton Dinner. Great-grandkids Kayden, Nathaniel, Ava, Anthony, Lila and Jax. When it came to finances and selling, you were the best. So please, grab yourself and God a coffee, sit beside him, grab a racing form from your favourite racing track and you show him how to read a racing program. Place very large bets and win enough money to help the world get rid of COVID-19. He has two living adult children, Kelley Henessary and Larry Crook Jr. (Crystal) and all miss him an unbelievable amount. But we know he is in a better place.



