HOFFMAN, DR. LARRY EDWARD Peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at North Bay Regional Health Centre, following a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by his older brother Ron and Heather, beloved wife Carol, their children, Eli and Adele, and Shayna and Jeremy, and grandchildren, Solomon, Etta, Joseph and Ruby. Son of Samuel and Esther, he was born November 2, 1947, in Toronto. He will be sadly missed by his devoted family, co-workers and many, many dear friends. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), in Toronto, for service on Friday, January 3, 2020. Interment Ozrower Society Section, Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Sons of Jacob Synagogue, www.sonsofjacobnorthbay.ca and/or Nipissing Serenity Hospice, 705-474-4236, www.nipissingserenityhospice.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 1, 2020