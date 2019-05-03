Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry FULLERTON. View Sign Obituary

FULLERTON, Larry December 1946 - April 2019 Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Larry leaves behind wife Anna, son Tom, daughter Rhian, former spouse Beth (now Crook), sister Susan (Theunes), aunt Jackie, and extended family. Larry loved life, his family and friends, teaching, travelling, his faithful dog Gilmore; and will be greatly missed for his geniality, sense of humour and themed parties. Larry joined the 48th Highlanders of Canada in the 1960s, and held the rank of Master Warrant Officer. He was best known for serving as drum major of the 48th Pipes and Drums for many years, and was also an accomplished piper, and marksman. Larry was a dedicated professor at Ryerson University in the Geography Department for more than 45 years, and developed some of his closest friendships with his colleagues there. He also enjoyed serving as coach to Ryerson's badminton teams. In his 'spare' time, Larry was an entertainment coordinator at the Canadian National Exhibition for many years; and was a volunteer at Variety Village children's charity. At Larry's request, cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of life on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at the Canadian Legion 344, located at 1395 Lake Shore Blvd. W. In Larry's memory, please consider the 48th Highlanders Trust, the , or the Veterans Program at Sunnybrook Hospital.

