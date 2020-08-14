LARRY HARTWIG

HARTWIG, LARRY Larry Frederick Louis Hartwig of Harriston, passed away peacefully at Palmerston Hospital on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 79. He was the high school sweetheart and beloved husband of Mary Jean (Burrows/Woods) Hartwig for 30 years. There will be a sad gap in the lives of his family, his sons Eric Hartwig and Peter Hartwig, daughter Megan (Woods) and husband Charlie Lewellyn-Jones, grandchildren Alric and Ronin Hartwig and Alexandra and Juliet Lewellyn-Jones. He will be missed from family gatherings including his sister Elaine and brother-in-law John Bowman, sister Nancy Anne and brother-in-law Beverley Binkle, nieces Brenda/Matt Calman, Kathy/Den Cracken, Andrea Binkle, and Marci/Mike Reeves, Shelley Miller, as well as their children. Larry was predeceased by his wife Anne Marie Lindsay, parents Hilda (Sachs) and Erich Hartwig, mother-in-law Jeanette Lindsay, and parents-in-law Harold and Mary (Twamley) Burrows. As a young lad he enjoyed playing baseball, football and hockey. These interests extended to coaching when his boys were young. Educated by his father in carpentry and fixing most anything, he continued that pleasure in restoring the Burrows family home and making special toys for his grandchildren. He collected stamps and coins from childhood onwards. Larry's community involvement in Toronto included Riverdale Kiwanis, as president in 1994-95 and recipient of the Mel Osborne Fellowship award, and a member of Acacia Masonic Lodge No. 430 serving as Master in 1981 and 1995-96. In Harriston, he affiliated with Harriston Masonic Lodge No. 262 in 2005 and was a member of the Pal Mocha Shriners, as well as the Harriston Legion. Branch #296. Larry graduated from The Banting Institute of University of Toronto in 1963, took his apprenticeship at the Mundell Funeral Home in Orillia and started his career as a Funeral Director at Giffen-Mack on the Danforth. He retired as the Manager of Trull Funeral Home in 1999. Visitation will be held at the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston, on Friday, August 14th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time by selecting RSVP under the "Service Details" on Larry's page on the funeral home website, or by calling the funeral home at 519-338-2441. Everyone attending must wear a mask. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 15th, with Rev. Jessica Cottrell officiating. Interment in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Ayton. The service will be recorded, and the link will be posted shortly after the funeral. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation, or to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com