HOBBS, LARRY (LAWRENCE GEORGE) Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, in his 88th year. Larry bravely fought various forms of cancer for several years, always facing each challenge with a positive attitude. He had a successful and long career in the geological mining exploration field as a Professional Engineer. Larry was a man who loved the outdoors (fishing, camping, canoeing, hiking, cycling, gardening, etc.), woodworking, photography and other creative activities. He has touched the lives of many people. Loving father of Graham (deceased 1977), Brian, Lauren (Scott), Alan (deceased 1991) and Chris (Cindy) and stepfather of Bob (Sherri) and Stefani (Steve). Beloved "Poppa Larry" to Jessica and step-grandfather to Madison, Samantha, Sean and Simon. Predeceased by brother Gordon (Susie). Larry was fortunate to be married to two wonderful women, Elaine and Hedy, over the course of his life. He will be sadly missed by all other extended family members and friends. Many thanks to Dr. Rana and all the other healthcare professionals at Southlake Hospital, Central LHIN and SRT for the excellent care and compassion they provided. Cremation to take place through Thompson Funeral Home in Aurora. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the near future. In memory of Larry, please consider a donation to the Southlake Hospital Foundation - the Regional Cancer Program. For online condolences, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries/aurora-on/lawrence-hobbs-9210199
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.