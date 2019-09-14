Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry LATANVILLE. View Sign Obituary

LATANVILLE, Larry August 12, 1939 - September 10, 2019 He will no longer light the room up with his twinkling eyes, beaming smile and wicked sense of humour. Larry's passion was his family and his love knew no bounds. Dedicated and adoring dad to Timothy and Lori, proud and doting grandpa to HarmonyBlue and Remington. Cherished by Jeanne. Lovingly remembered by Dianne. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Larry was an accomplished businessman, avid traveller, a Rotarian, hockey coach and black belt in Judo. He was a true gentleman and leaves behind a legacy of kindness, honesty, generosity and sage advice, his favourite being, "if you can't say something nice, don't say anything". We had the good fortune to be loved by such a special man and we will hold him dearly in our hearts forever. At Larry's request, there will be no service.

