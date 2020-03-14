|
LeSAGE, LARRY We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Laurence Joseph LeSage at Sunnybrook Hospital's Palliative Unit, on March 5, 2020 at 66 years of age. He is deeply missed by his wife, Marg, his children Michael (Kristy) LeSage and Danielle (Myles) Fletcher and grandchildren Noah (deceased), Alice and Callum LeSage and Quinn Fletcher. Larry, of Toronto, formerly Tweed, was the son of the late Lawrence and Mary LeSage and youngest sibling of Marie (Ken-deceased) Hineman, Theresa (deceased) (Joe) Corrigan, Leo (deceased) (Chris) LeSage, Carmel (Don) Healey, Dorothy (Murray) Holmes and Rita (Leo) Healey. Larry will be forever remembered for his kindness, quick wit and infectious sense of humour, his fondness of sports- especially his beloved Habs, and for the many people he touched throughout his life. We sincerely wish to thank our family and friends for all their love and support. We especially want to thank Dr. Julia Hopyan, Dr. Yee Ung, Dr. Kristy Wasson, Dr. Jordan Zeppieri, Dr. Robyn Puglash, Dr. Debbie Selby and a multitude of medical professionals who went on this journey with us. A heartfelt thank you to all the nurses at the Odette Centre, the Oncology and Palliative Units for their expertise and TLC. Family and friends are welcome to join us at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Toronto. Visitation is Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be at a later date. If desired, donations in memory of Larry can be directed to "The Palliative Care Unit," in care of The Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON M4N 3M5, 416-480-4483. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020