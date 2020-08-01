STEINMAN, LARRY RAY Notice of postponement of Celebration of Life Larry passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 in Mississauga, ON, surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with lymphoma. We miss him dearly. We look forward to seeing family, reconnecting with old friends and celebrating Larry's life in a way that he would have enjoyed. Because of the pandemic, Larry's family has elected to postpone his Celebration of Life, originally planned for the end of August, to another time when everyone can celebrate the life and memory of Larry as he would have wanted – with lots of social interaction. Our hope is that we can come together in the spring or summer of 2021. Please check in at larrysteinman.com
for updated details in the coming months.