KOWAN, Larry Thomas Alexander The love of our lives passed peacefully on Saturday October 31, 2020 at the age of 71, after being diagnosed with leukemia. Beloved husband of Linda Kowan (nee Vidug) for 52 years. Loving father of James Kowan (Sheran) and Jennifer Kowan. Cherished Papa of Malcolm, Mason and Madelyn. Dear brother of Allan Kowan (Marilyn). Cousin of Gary Kostin (Maureen). Larry proudly served with Metro Toronto Police Services for 25 years, retiring as a Detective in the Fraud Squad. Larry will forever be in our hearts and cherished by his family and many friends. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E., Orillia 705 327 0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca