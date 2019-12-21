VASSALLO, Larry Febuary, 1950 - December, 2019 Larry Vassallo, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at the age of 69. Larry was surrounded by his loving family in the caring hands of Ian Anderson Hospice. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cathy (nee Chiaramonte) and his son Michael and daughter-in-law Ola. Larry leaves behind his much loved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews here, in the United States and his cousins in Malta. Larry will be deeply missed by his lifetime friends and relatives. Larry was heroic through a lengthy illness. A special thanks to the staff, Dr. Jeffrey Myers, Yolanda Corrigan, Dr. Asha Gupta and Joanne at the Credit Valley Hospital for their compassion and utmost care of Larry during his time there. Larry had an inquiring mind and a kind, generous heart and he was loved by so many. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Carlo Fidani Peel Regional Cancer Centre or to the Ian Anderson House. Please join us to honour and remember the life of this kind, generous, warm, very special man.

