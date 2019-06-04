KEFFER, Larry Wayne 1942 - 2019 Suddenly passed with his family surrounding him. This compassionate, comical and devoted man will be truly missed. He is survived by his brother Bob Keffer (Bonnie). Larry leaves behind his wife Donna (of 56 years), three daughters (Kelly, Deanna and Tracey), six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation for Larry will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Pkwy. S., Aurora, ON L4G 6W8. Funeral service will take place at Trinity Anglican Church, 79 Victoria St., Aurora, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be made to JumpStart, www.jumpstart.canadiantire.ca; or Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation, www.southlakefoundation.ca Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Keffer family.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 4, 2019