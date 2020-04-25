REILLY, LAURA ANNE CORBEIL November 14, 1957 - April 13, 2020 Laura Anne Reilly (née Corbeil) died peacefully at home in Stratford, surrounded by her family on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020, at the age of 62. Laura had a profound love for her family and will be deeply missed by her husband Christopher; step-daughter, Kate; children Nathaniel, Kristen, and Jack; granddaughter Hannah; father Paul (predeceased by mother Louise); brothers Michael (Loretta) and Philip (Yvonne); sister-in-law Kristen (Charlie); brother in law James (Rose); sister-in-law Sheila; nieces and nephews; grand nieces and nephews; extended family; and many treasured friends, neighbours, community members, and colleagues. Laura was born in Toronto, and as a child her family also lived in Thessalon, Ontario, Québec City, St. Catharines, Ontario, and Truro, Nova Scotia. Her adult life was lived in Toronto and for twenty five years in Stratford, Ontario. Laura held Master's degrees in both Economics and Ministry and Spirituality. She contributed many years as Registrar for the Environmental Assessment Board of Ontario, as Lay Minister at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Stratford, and most recently as Director of Lay Ecclesial Ministry for the Catholic Diocese of London. She was called to build community and was a dedicated member of the Newman Centre in Toronto and later, of St. Joseph's Parish. Laura felt a strong connection to water and the earth. Those that she leaves behind will remember her on the shores of the oceans and lakes and the wooded trails she cherished. Laura's abiding compassion, nourishing care, and steadfast faith touched many people; her life was a wonderful gift to those who knew and loved her. A public Liturgy of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Romero House, a Refugee Centre in Toronto, (https://romerohouse.org) are welcomed and may be made through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, 519-271-7411. wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.