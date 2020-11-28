WHITE, Laura "Betty" Elizabeth (nee BELT) We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Mom, on November 23, 2020. Born in Regina SK, on August 26, 1924, she accomplished so much in her 96 years of life. Growing up in Port Arthur, ON, she became a Registered Nurse in her early twenties. After moving to Toronto she attended U of T where she earned a Bachelor's degree. She soon met and married her husband Howard and later went on to have four beautiful children in less than three years. Betty returned to school and earned a teaching degree in Nursing. As a Teacher, she taught at Ryerson, Scarborough Regional School of Nursing and Credit Valley School of Nursing. In her spare time she loved crocheting, knitting, gardening, fishing and anything to do with the outdoors, especially when it included being with her best friend and sister Patricia. Betty was predeceased by her husband Howard in 2014 and her son Brian, who died tragically in 1972. She will forever be loved by her three children Patty, Donald (Theo) and Marjie (Vic). She will be missed by her two grandsons Brian (Tara) and Ben (Natasha) and her four great-grandchildren Ryan, Ashlynn, Evan and Hailey. Mom, you were one remarkable woman and we will miss you so much.... In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service.



