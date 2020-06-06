LAURA FAWCETT
FAWCETT, LAURA Laura, age 36, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. She was an incredible daughter, sister and friend who was known for her kindness, strength, resilience and infectious passion for life. She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten, by her father Larry, sister Heather and many loved ones in Calgary, Toronto and Abu Dhabi. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alberta Cancer Foundation or a charitable cause of your choice. In keeping with Laura's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
