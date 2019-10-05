GRAHAM, LAURA In loving memory of Laura Margaret Graham (1942-2019), who passed away peacefully at home due to complications of bone marrow cancer, on September 28, 2019. She is survived by her spouse, Susan, sisters Elizabeth Ann (Lil), Eva Foley, Mabel Armour and brother Robert Graham. She will be sadly missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Per Laura's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Online condolences, memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019