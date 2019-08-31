GRANT, LAURA It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Laura Grant on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in her 58th year. Laura is survived by her children James and Savannah Bischoff, her beloved grandchild Zoe, her mother Fabienne, siblings Deborah, Kenn (nephew Calvin and niece Julia), and Michelle Jeffers (husband David, nieces Marina and Daelyn). Predeceased by her father Lorne (2001). Laura's long career as a decorated ambulance dispatcher and emergency services professional has touched innumerable lives. Her coworkers are deeply saddened and affected by her tragic passing. Laura's many dear family and friends, and her EMS community and colleagues are invited to share in the celebration of her life on Friday, September 6th from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Burlington Legion 60 (828 Legion Road, Burlington, Ontario). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Go Fund Me Page raising money in trust for her granddaughter Zoe at www.gofundme.com/f/laura-grant
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019