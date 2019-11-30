HABER, LAURA Peacefully at Providence Villa, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the age of 67. Laura beloved wife of Lloyd Fleury. Loving mother of Stacey (Rob Grguric). Dear grandmother of Hayden Graboski. Cherished daughter of Jennie and the late Murray Hicks. Loving sister of Joey, Murray, Billy and Susanne. Laura will be lovingly remembered and missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family (Andrew Grguric, Joseph Grguric, Mathew Fleury, Laura Fleury) and many friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Providence Villa. A private Celebration of Life has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019