McALPINE, LAURA JANE May 3, 1972 - August 12, 2019 Laura Jane McAlpine and Alan McIntyre: No greater love ("M&M"). Laura shares her luminous light through: love, strength, song and, above all else, faith. Laura's lifelong passion is singing and performing. She raised the roof, hearts, and spirits by way of Handel's Messiah, Sondheim and Gershwin, Leonard Cohen, and Heine, Schumann and Lysenko... Her vibrant, vivacious, creative spirit: holds fiercely loyal friendships, it braves battles, and it loves without end – unapologetically. Those warmed by her love include: her life love Alan, Jeanie and Gerry (Mom and Dad), Deb, Cheryl and Di (sisters), Jen, Mel, Nicole and Amy (nieces), Te-Greg and Sam (nephews), Laila Grace (great niece), Stacey and Greg (brothers) who all too recently passed on before her to help prepare her place with them, and her precious Erin. Laura is also loved and missed by Kai and Scout, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and fans. As a freelance Opera singer, Laura's soaring vocal gift was honed at School of Music - Brandon University, University of Manitoba and University of Toronto (B.A. Honours). Her performances with Manitoba Opera Chorus, Canadian Opera Company Chorus, Elmer Iseler Singers (Mezzo Soprano), Rainbow Stage, Highgate Road, and Three Day Band (to name a few) were admired by countless fans. After a 10-week journey dealing with cancer, Laura's ferocity (familiar to all who knew her well) was met by a peace-filled passing... on her terms... with grace. Thank you to all the staff at St. "Charlie's" Hospital in Perth who cared and advocated for her journey home to Winnipeg. Thank you to the HSC teams of Dr. Dawe, Dr. Christiansen, "Dr. Sandy", Dr. Rathod, Christy and Theresa and to Dr. S. Iskander and Devarshi, along with all those attentive, warm smiling faces at Cancer Care and the precious Angels from "Home Care". We miss her. We believe this is a new beginning for Lo and her Light. We believe she's singing... and at the top of her set list: "Don't stop me now, I'm having such a good time /I'm having a ball" (from Queen) and "Never Enough" (from The Greatest Showman). We sing back: "Sleep now *our* little one where the angels will keep you, your shining eyes close to stillness around. Heaven has sent you and *we* love you forever. Sleep now in peace 'til the morning's new light." (Three Day Band) In lieu of flowers or donations… In Laura's words... FOCUS: Be kind. Be brave. Be grateful. "Do not fear, only believe." Join us for a Celebration of Laura on Thursday, August 22, 2019, 7-9 p.m. remarks: 7 p.m. Victoria Inn Winnipeg, 1808 Wellington Ave., Winnipeg, MB R3H 0G3. Hotel room block rates available.

