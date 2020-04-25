LAURA JANE RYAN
RYAN, LAURA JANE May 9, 1969 - April 21, 2020 Passed away on April 21, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 9, 1969, to Douglas and Rhea Ryan. She is survived by her mother, Rhea; her three brothers, Robert, Richard and Peter; and her four nieces and nephews, Lana, James, Clara and Arthur. Many thanks and love to all her friends and family members who supported her in her time of need; and to her medical team at Sunnybrook Hospital and at Bridgepoint. She will be missed by many and remembered fondly.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
