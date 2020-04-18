STRONG, Laura Lidia Peacefully passed away on April 14, 2020 at the age of 88 (May 27, 1931) under the warm care of the staff at The Village of Erin Meadows. Laura was predeceased by her loving husband Willis Strong (1994) and was a beloved sister to her 12 siblings and aunt to their children. Laura was born in New Waterford Cape Breton Island, and then moved to raise her family in Mississauga. Laura's pride and joy was her family; she invested her time in raising and celebrating her grandchildren. Laura will be forever cherished for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, love of music, gardening, cooking and passion for life. Laura spent many winters enjoying the sunshine in Florida, and summers at the cottage surrounded by her friends and family. Laura's legacy lives on in her four children, Louise (John), Ron (Shauna), Charlie (Marilyn), and Susan (Lloyd) as well as her 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Her friends and family find great comfort in the wonderful memories, and stories that she created and shared with them. She was a social butterfly who impacted all who encountered her including the wonderful caregivers who were with her in the last years of her life. Laura will be deeply missed and, when possible, her family is eager to celebrate her life with a memorial service. For those who wish donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.