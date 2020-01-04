|
|
COLANTONIO, LAURA LYNN January 27, 1955 - December 27, 2019 Predeceased by her mother Barbara Colantonio (McCabe) and a very short time before the passing of her father Aldo Colantonio. Survived by her brother Christopher and wife Kathryn, nephew Andrew and niece Marie and her husband Josh Woods. Laura enjoyed many times with extended family throughout her life. She was loved and supported by them all. Laura shared over 25 years with her companion and best friend Bob Burns. They had many wonderful times together. Laura loved laughter and shared many inside jokes, especially in the company of her brother Chris. She was deeply loved and cared for by her mother Barbara who provided the security everyone needs. Laura had very recently located to Collingwood, ON, where she loved her new home and walking at Sunset Point. She was happy to be closer to family. Although it seemed like a new beginning, this was not to be. There will be a private service attended by immediate family at the York Cemetery in North York. A thank you to all the health care staff at the Collingwood Hospital, especially the nurses and the paramedics, who were so kind to her during her last days. The "I Love Lucy" franchise has lost its most devoted fan! chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020