ZWARICH, LAURA MARIE (nee LEGERE) May 16, 1941 - November 8, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother Laura, at the age of 79. She passed away at her long-term care home Shepherd Village due to Covid-19. Loving mother of daughter Kim (Mike) and son Greg (Soo). Very proud grandma of her grandsons Michael, Robert, and Cole. Special "mom" to her furry children Angel Face, Precious, and Pebbles. Predeceased by her parents Philibert and Alma Legere (nee Vienneau); brothers Madore and Romeo and sister Juliette. Survived by her brother Ronnie (Karen) and brother-in-law Edmund. She will be remembered fondly by her nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. Mom was born and raised in Minto, New Brunswick and moved to the big city of Toronto, Ontario when she was 15 years old. She had many jobs throughout the years, but she mostly had the important job of mom and homemaker. Mom had many passions over the years. She was an avid bingo player; #1 fan of Elvis Presley and of country music; a compassionate animal lover and rescuer; loved her cheeseburgers, fries with gravy, ice cold Pepsi, and a side order of toast; anything the colour purple; and meticulously maintaining her long hard fingernails always painted to match her outfits. Mom greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending weekly mass/service. In Mom's later years, she was diagnosed with Dementia. She continued as best she could to be independent and to continue doing the things she loved doing, especially going to the mall, chatting with friends, watching her "shows", and gushing over any baby or animal who crossed her path. Thank you to the staff at Shepherd Village for her care, particularly Martha her pharmacist, Nicole at the Day Program, her favourite PSWs Vera and Marissa, and the Lodge Chaplain Tahseen. Interment will take place with a private family service at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. For those who wish, and in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Toronto Humane Society or the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. In the echo of a favourite Randy Travis song, we are going to "love you forever and ever, amen." Mom, you will be greatly missed.