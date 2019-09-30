Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura May JACOBS. View Sign Obituary

JACOBS, Laura May Age 63, passed away peacefully in Providence, RI, on September 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born August 11, 1956 in Toronto, Canada, Laura became an American citizen in 2016. Laura attended York University where she earned a BA in Sociology and Psychology and a Master equivalency in Finance. Laura is survived by her adoring husband Steven C. Jacobs and loving children Jacqueline Nicole Jacobs and Kate Donachy and caring family members and friends. Laura was an avid and accomplished cook, fearless world traveler and gourmand, lover of art and history. She lived around the world making friends and celebrating life through love and compassion. Celebration of Life and Love to be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA. Interment service will be at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. A reception with refreshments will follow at their residence. She lived, as she loved - fully and fearlessly. She will be missed and forever cherished.

JACOBS, Laura May Age 63, passed away peacefully in Providence, RI, on September 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born August 11, 1956 in Toronto, Canada, Laura became an American citizen in 2016. Laura attended York University where she earned a BA in Sociology and Psychology and a Master equivalency in Finance. Laura is survived by her adoring husband Steven C. Jacobs and loving children Jacqueline Nicole Jacobs and Kate Donachy and caring family members and friends. Laura was an avid and accomplished cook, fearless world traveler and gourmand, lover of art and history. She lived around the world making friends and celebrating life through love and compassion. Celebration of Life and Love to be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA. Interment service will be at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. A reception with refreshments will follow at their residence. She lived, as she loved - fully and fearlessly. She will be missed and forever cherished. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close