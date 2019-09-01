SCHWARTZBEIN, Laura (nee KAPLAN) On Thursday, August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hyman. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and David Magil, Neil Schwartzbein, David Schwartzbein and Lauren Goldhamer. Cherished Grandma of Ilana, Rachelle, Sam, and Hally. Proud great-grandmother of Curtis, and Theo. Predeceased by her dear siblings: Clara, Saul, Eddie, and Max. Laura will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean-Talon St. W., on Sunday, September 1st at 10:00 a.m. Burial at the Chevra Kadisha Section, Kehal Israel Cemetery, D.D.O, Montrreal, Quebec. Shiva at 5775 Cavendish Blvd. in Montreal, Sunday following burial until 4:00 p.m., Monday from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Shiva will continue in Toronto at 7 Heathview Ave., North York, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday between 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Services at 7:45 p.m.

