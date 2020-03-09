Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura NEWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Spence NEWMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Spence NEWMAN Obituary
NEWMAN, Laura Spence Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, Ontario, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Rolf Newman (1996). Loving mother of Jamie and his wife Laurie of Mississauga. Predeceased by her son Ron (1964) and her daughter Leslie (1994). Dear grandmother of Owen and Emma. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (at Windermere, just east of Jane St.) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -