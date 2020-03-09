|
NEWMAN, Laura Spence Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, Ontario, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Rolf Newman (1996). Loving mother of Jamie and his wife Laurie of Mississauga. Predeceased by her son Ron (1964) and her daughter Leslie (1994). Dear grandmother of Owen and Emma. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (at Windermere, just east of Jane St.) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2020