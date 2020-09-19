ALEXANDER, LAURANCE WALKER December 8, 1922 - September 11, 2020 Peacefully in his sleep at Seasons Dufferin Residence, Trenton, ON. Larry was born and raised in Toronto, attending school at Bowmore Road Public School, Riverdale Collegiate, and University of Toronto school of Engineering. He joined the Air Force during WWll and was part of the BCATP program. He met his wife, the late Madge Isabel Mieyette (Midge) while they were posted at Dauphin, Manitoba. They were married for 74 years and had 1 son, Lloyd (deceased). He is survived by his daughter-in-law Barbara (Peter Higgs), his brother Bill (Liz) of Scotland, 3 grandchildren, Brett, Joel (Joanne), Sarah Hunter (Jason), 5 great-granddaughters, Violet and Wren Alexander, and Emily, Louisa, and Allison Hunter, as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be no service or visitation. Larry and Midge will be interred at a later date at the National Military Cemetery - Beechwood Cemetery, Ottawa. Memorial Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the AINSWORTH FUNERAL HOME, WELLINGTON. Online donations and condolences at ainsworthfuneralhome.com