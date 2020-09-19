1/1
LAURANCE WALKER ALEXANDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAURANCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALEXANDER, LAURANCE WALKER December 8, 1922 - September 11, 2020 Peacefully in his sleep at Seasons Dufferin Residence, Trenton, ON. Larry was born and raised in Toronto, attending school at Bowmore Road Public School, Riverdale Collegiate, and University of Toronto school of Engineering. He joined the Air Force during WWll and was part of the BCATP program. He met his wife, the late Madge Isabel Mieyette (Midge) while they were posted at Dauphin, Manitoba. They were married for 74 years and had 1 son, Lloyd (deceased). He is survived by his daughter-in-law Barbara (Peter Higgs), his brother Bill (Liz) of Scotland, 3 grandchildren, Brett, Joel (Joanne), Sarah Hunter (Jason), 5 great-granddaughters, Violet and Wren Alexander, and Emily, Louisa, and Allison Hunter, as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be no service or visitation. Larry and Midge will be interred at a later date at the National Military Cemetery - Beechwood Cemetery, Ottawa. Memorial Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the AINSWORTH FUNERAL HOME, WELLINGTON. Online donations and condolences at ainsworthfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ainsworth Funeral Home
288 Noxon Avenue
Wellington, ON K0K 3L0
613.399.3177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ainsworth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved