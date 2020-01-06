|
McLUSKIE, LAUREN VICTORIA September 5, 1986 - December 24, 2019 With profound sadness and pain, we announce the sudden passing of Lauren Victoria McLuskie. She will be remembered by many for her kind heart, free spirit and creativity. Lauren lived life with a heart full of love, and she will be forever and always missed by her family. Firstborn to Alan and Ann McLuskie, loving sister to Alan James and Sarah Grace. Mourned by Papa, aunts, uncles, cousins Blair and Jaimie and friends. Predeceased by her beloved grandparents James and Sheila Dempsey and Theresa McLuskie. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive in Oshawa, 905-440-3595, on Wednesday, January 8th from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, January 9th at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Thornton Cemetery will follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020