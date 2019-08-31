HARRIS, Laurence August September 16, 1931 – August 21, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on August 21, 2019 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Jeannie Harris for 53 years. He was the loving father of Kelley (Jeffrey), Neil (Kim), and Michael (Marissa). Cherished grandfather of Kyle (Amy), Kaitlyn (Latoy), Alyssa, Aaren (Stephen), Matthew, Lindsey, Andrew, and Benjamin. Dear great-grandfather of Thearon, Emeary, Gryphon and baby Riley on the way. Brother-in-law of the late Ann (Joseph), Dorothy (Arthur), the late Sheila (Douglas), and the late Cairine. The family would like to thank the staff of Lakeridge Health Ajax, and Lakeridge Health Oshawa (Palliative Care) for their care and support during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life for the friends and family will take place on Saturday, September 14th from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Pickering Community Centre, 1975 Rosefield Road, Pickering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.

