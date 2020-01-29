|
FLANAGAN, LAURENCE "LARRY" It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Laurence "Larry" Flanagan, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving husband of Mary for 66 years. Beloved father to Laura and Andrew (Jane). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren, Justin, Jonathan (Jacinta), Alison (Bradley), Michael, Kristen and great-grandson Lincoln. Oldest brother of 9 siblings in Scotland. Larry will be greatly missed by family and his many friends. A "celebration of life" gathering for family and friends will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society in memory of Larry. Letters of condolence or shared stories may be left for the family online at www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020