Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LAURENCE FLANAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURENCE "LARRY" FLANAGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURENCE "LARRY" FLANAGAN Obituary
FLANAGAN, LAURENCE "LARRY" It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Laurence "Larry" Flanagan, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving husband of Mary for 66 years. Beloved father to Laura and Andrew (Jane). Lovingly remembered by grandchildren, Justin, Jonathan (Jacinta), Alison (Bradley), Michael, Kristen and great-grandson Lincoln. Oldest brother of 9 siblings in Scotland. Larry will be greatly missed by family and his many friends. A "celebration of life" gathering for family and friends will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society in memory of Larry. Letters of condolence or shared stories may be left for the family online at www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -