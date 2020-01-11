|
McKAY, CA, LAURENCE FREDERICK Passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Trillium Health Centre - Mississauga, in his 92nd year. Devoted husband of Florence (nee McMaster) for 67 years. Loving father to Jim, Tom (Virginia) and Jeff. Adored grandfather of Erik and Kathryn. Survived by younger brother Russ (Barbara) and many nephews and nieces. Predeceased by older brothers and sisters: Marion, Harold (aka "Mac"), Kay and Don along with their respective spouses and daughter-in-law, Monica. Laurence was born in Whitevale, Ontario, on February 15, 1928 and moved to Toronto, where he started work for a small accounting firm, Clarke, Henning & Co., on August 20, 1945, at the age of 17. He obtained his C.A. designation in 1950 and subsequently became a partner. He remained with the firm for 48 years. While there, he met Florence and was married in 1952. Laurence was a kind, humble and gentle man with a keen intellect and a sparkle in his eyes. He loved to pore over maps, was a voracious reader and had a lifelong fascination with WWII. He also enjoyed watching sports, doing the crossword and was a longtime member of the Lambton Golf and Country Club and past President of the Toronto Executive Association. Laurence was most content at home where he resided for 64 years and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. There are no plans for a service, as per his wishes.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020