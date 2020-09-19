HENDERSON, LAURENCE (LARRY) July 31st, 1922
September 13th, 2020 Passed suddenly but peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in his 99th year. Dad was born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1922. He graduated from George Heriot's School in the Old Town of Edinburgh, where he excelled and was Captain of the Rugby team. His plans to study architecture were cut short by his enlistment in the Royal Air Force. He had a terrific life starting in Scotland and travelling the world. He was a Mosquito fighter/bomber pilot who rose to the rank of RAF Squadron Leader in the German and India/Burma war theatres. He transferred to the RCAF and was decommissioned in Toronto. His long storied business career started as the women's fashion buyer for Simpson Sears where he met a beautiful model, our amazing mother Jini, and the rest is history. In the late 1950s Dad purchased Scantrade International Limited (an importer and distributor of Scandinavian design furniture and lighting, Dansk Designs fine china, flatware, crystal, cookware and teakwood) where he built wonderful relationships with not only his dedicated employees but with industry peers in Canada and around the world. He was very proud that Larry and Jan joined him in Scantrade and made it a family business, supported by the legal expertise of Stuart. Larry is survived by his children Larry (former daughter-in-law Vicky), Jan (former son-in-law Dan), Stuart (Ruthanne), grandchildren Tom (Kelly), Amy (Rob), Erin, Katie (Jesse), Kevin (Gill), Annie (Brandon), Laura (Marie ) and Sarah (Alejandro), great-grandchildren Molly and Samuel, his closest friend Michael Weinberg, and his relatives in Scotland especially his beloved nephew and niece, Graeme and Joan and their families. Predeceased by his loving wife Jini (2006) and siblings Myles, Isobel and Netta. Special heartfelt thanks to his primary caregiver and confidant Michelle, for her many, many years of caring and dedication to our family. Also special thanks to Judy for her kind caregiving assistance this year. We would like to thank all of his doctors over the past number of years for their incredible care: Drs. Estall, McCann, Incze, Bandhal and especially Dr. Sameea Bajwa. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Hearthstone By the Lake retirement home. He enjoyed his time there and made many friends. Larry's sense of humour, positive attitude and outlook on life touched the hearts of many. He was a true gentleman to the end. A life well lived indeed. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no funeral. A Celebration of his Life gathering will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Larry would have appreciated a donation to the Oakville Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at OakviewFuneral.ca
He will be greatly missed by all