NEDEN, Laurence Kenneth At Humber River Hospital, on April 19, 2020, in his 92nd year, following a sudden illness. Beloved husband of the late Velma, son of the late Francis and the late Verna Neden and brother of the late June Gately. Lovingly remembered by his sister Betty Shand and sister-in-law Barbara Hruskoci. Dear uncle of Susan, Bill, James, Joanna, Kevin, Kelly, Margaret and grand-uncle of many nieces and nephews. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
