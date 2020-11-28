LONG, LAURENCE RALPH Larry passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, a day before his 81st birthday. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Audrey (nee Johnston); daughters, Stacey (Sean Taylor) and Amy (TJ Dawe); his grandsons, Heath and Liam Taylor; his sister Linda Gwin; sister-in-law Roberta Wise; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Ralph and Margaret Long; sister, Elizabeth Long; sister-in-law, Mary Wyatt; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Wyatt and James Wise. He was a kind and caring man who will leave a void in the lives and hearts of all who knew him. For tributes and condolences, please search "Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home Thornhill".



