BURR, Laurence Walter With great sadness, we announce the passing of Laurence Burr at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in his 91st year. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Gloria (nee Clare). Loving father to Catherine (Fergus). Devoted grandfather to Erin, Brady and Clare Ella. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and West Oak Village for their care. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter's Anglican Church, 3041 Mississauga Road. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Neweduk - Erin Mills Chapel, 905-828-8000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019
