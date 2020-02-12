Home

LAURETTE (FOURNIER) BARCIK


1930 - 2020
LAURETTE (FOURNIER) BARCIK Obituary
It is with great sadness that the Barcik family announces the passing of Laurette. She passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, at 89 years of age. Laurette is survived by her children Pierre (Elizabeth Howey), Claire Barcik (Doug Blackburn, formerly), and Rob (Nikki), and her grandchildren, Chloé, Jackson and Evan. Laurette was a dedicated wife to Ted, her husband of 59 years, who predeceased her in 2017. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke, on Thursday, February 13th, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, 480 Rathburn Rd., Etobicoke. There will be a catered reception at the church immediately following the service. A private cremation and interment will follow at a later date. If desired, donations may be made in Laurette's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020
