DINSMORE, LAURIE ANNETTE Laurie was born in Vancouver on January 7, 1943, the only child of Annette Toshi Ballard and Aubrey Dinsmore of Vancouver. She will be dearly missed by the love of her life Jim, relatives from Canada, USA, England, Scotland and Sweden: aunt Doris Tivald, niece Tracey Jonsson, cousins Jacqueline Stegner, Agnes Jean Kennedy, Terry Kennedy, Phyllis McGuirk and Marilyn Techlenberg, relatives from Japan: uncle Takashi (Hisao) Okada, cousins Yuko Nishikawa and Yasuko Ogawa and their families, and aunt Kyoko Okachi. Also missing her are numerous friends from all over the world. Laurie devoted 30 years to teaching Math in British Columbia and Toronto. She loved touring in her RV, gardening, baking, quilting and she had a special love for animals of all kinds. She passed away suddenly at home on December 27, 2019. We will celebrate Laurie's life at Amica White Rock (15333 16th Avenue, South Surrey) on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. May she enjoy the fullness of life as a child of God.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
